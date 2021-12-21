Search

21 Dec 2021

Those were the Days: Special musical event by Kilkenny County Library Service

'Those were the Days’ celebrates some classic songs and sing-along-tunes with a bit of fun and comedy

KILKENNY

Kilkenny People

Kilkenny Library Service is delighted to share a recording of a special musical arrangement by Ann Moylan recently recorded in Castlecomer Library.

'Those were the Days’ celebrates some classic songs and sing-along-tunes with a bit of fun and comedy thrown in too! Starring Ann Moylan, Marie Moylan, David O’Rourke and Patricia Owens, this session features some popular songs like Danny Boy, Those were the Days and Show me the way to go home. This musical session was arranged and produced by Ann Moylan, a well-known music teacher,  performer,  music therapist and Choral Director of Cairdeas – Kilkenny Parkinson’s Choir. It was recorded by Old Mill Studios.

Music can evoke wonderful memories and we hope that people can listen to these songs and enjoy some nostalgic moments.

This recording will be circulated to all nursing homes in County Kilkenny so that patients might enjoy watching it over the festive period.  It will also be available to watch on Kilkenny Library’s social media platforms from Sunday, December 26 at 4pm.

This event was funded under the Healthy Ireland at Your Library programme for 2021. For further details of this initiative go to www.kilkennylibrary.ie

