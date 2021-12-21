Those were the Days: Special musical event by Kilkenny County Library Service

Kilkenny Library Service is delighted to share a recording of a special musical arrangement by Ann Moylan recently recorded in Castlecomer Library.
'Those were the Days’ celebrates some classic songs and sing-along-tunes with a bit of fun and comedy thrown in too! Starring Ann Moylan, Marie Moylan, David O’Rourke and Patricia Owens, this session features some popular songs like Danny Boy, Those were the Days and Show me the way to go home. This musical session was arranged and produced by Ann Moylan, a well-known music teacher, performer, music therapist and Choral Director of Cairdeas – Kilkenny Parkinson’s Choir. It was recorded by Old Mill Studios.
Music can evoke wonderful memories and we hope that people can listen to these songs and enjoy some nostalgic moments.
This recording will be circulated to all nursing homes in County Kilkenny so that patients might enjoy watching it over the festive period. It will also be available to watch on Kilkenny Library’s social media platforms from Sunday, December 26 at 4pm.
This event was funded under the Healthy Ireland at Your Library programme for 2021. For further details of this initiative go to www.kilkennylibrary.ie
O’Loughlin Gaels wing forward Evan Walsh fends off a tackle during the Leinster Junior Football semi-final. Pic: Mark Desmond
Award-winning folk artists John Francis Flynn opens December Sounds at St. Canice's Cathedral on Monday night as part of Yulefest Kilkenny. In aid of the Ciara Lawlor Memorial Fund and Cois Nore. Phot
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.