21 Dec 2021

Upskilling employees in digital marketing can be a springboard to success for Kilkenny companies

Upskilling employees in digital marketing can be a springboard to success for Kilkenny companies

Pictured with Springboard Postgraduate Diploma in Digital Marketing Practice students is Dr Paul Morrissey, course leader

Mary Cody

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) is calling on employers in Kilkenny to support their staff in availing of the online Springboard Postgraduate Diploma in Digital Marketing Practice.

The part-time online programme which is delivered online on Thursdays from 2.00 – 8.00 pm starting on 20 January 2022. 

Course leader, Dr Paul Morrissey, is delighted with the response to the course from businesses across the south east. 

“We’re now into our fourth cycle of the PGDip in Digital Marketing Practice. With so much marketing activity now moved online we’ve had massive interest in the course from businesses across the South East. We’re talking to them constantly and the feedback has been very positive.”

Springboard+ is co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Social Fund as part of the ESF programme or Employability, Inclusion and Learning 2014-2020. Springboard courses that are scheduled to start at WIT in January are: a Cert in Automation Engineering, the online Postgraduate Diploma in Digital Marketing Practice, the online Higher Diploma in Science in Computer Science, online Higher Diploma in Business Systems Analysis.

In addition there are a number of other courses starting in January that are useful for the workplace include: the 12 week Certificate in Human Resource Management and Certificate in Project Management courses and the 8-week Payroll and Computerised Accounts course.

In addition WIT runs 12-week Digital Marketing and Social Media and Introduction to Radio Broadcasting and Presenting courses.

The institute runs a number of courses aimed at nursing healthcare professionals. It also has two courses for music lovers and music teachers: Keyboard Skills Module and Western Art Music: Baroque to Mid-20th Century.

“There is no need to wait until September to start a course. Applications for part-time flexible courses starting in January 2022 at Waterford institute of Technology (WIT) will close on 10 January,” says Neil Quinlan, Head of the Department of Lifelong Learning at WIT.

See www.wit.ie/parttime and www.wit.ie/springboard.

