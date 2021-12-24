January: The vaccine rollout begins in Kilkenny offering hope for the year ahead

The men and women of the Powley Vale were out in force to support the first ever virtual Castlecomer Wellie Race.

Kilkenny people from near and far rose to the challenge and took part of the event and raised much-needed funds in the process for charity showing that even in the toughest of times the Powley spirit prevails!

Meanwhile the rollout of the Covid vaccine began with hundreds of nursing home residents and staff receiving the jab with Mount Carmel Nursing Home in Callan first to receive it.

However any hope and optimism that the vaccine was a panacea to Covid-19 was shortlived. Record daily case figures of Covid-19 were recorded in Kilkenny in early January and the government confirmed that schools were to remain closed in an attempt to reduce the rapid increase in the transmission of the virus.

Level 5 restrictions remain in place which means people should stay at home unless for essential reasons and work from home where possible.

Departing Bishop of Ossory Dermot Farrell has said he was ‘happy and fulfilled’ during his three years in this diocese.

Meanwhile in other news it was announced that Pope Francis had appointed the Dr Farrell as Archbishop of Dublin. He replaces Archbishop Diarmuid Martin whose request for retirement has been accepted by Pope Francis, and became effective immediately.

Bishop Farrell becomes Archbishop-elect of Dublin His previous appointment as Bishop of Ossory was announced in January 2018, and he was ordained bishop in St Mary’s Cathedral here on March 11, 2018.

In January an outpouring of love and fierce support greeted Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan’s announcement that she is to take part in a clinical trial in the hopes of prolonging her life.

The former Kilkenny Person of the Year has taken the difficult decision to leave her family in Ireland to travel to the United States for at least six months for the treatment, in the hopes it will improve her health and give her more time with her children.

Vicky explained she took the decision of ‘short term pain for long term gain’. The nation wished one of Kilkenny’s favourite daughters as she embarked on yet another brave journey and inspired those near and far.

One of the darkest chapters of modern Ireland was opened up with the publication of the ‘Final Report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes’. Kilkenny County Council have issued a formal apology to the victims and survivors of Thomastown County Home and have proposed a remembrance memorial be built on the site. Councillors also said that they would safeguard the storage of the public records used in the report.