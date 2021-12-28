Search

28 Dec 2021

O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club plant 1,200 native trees at their Kilkenny grounds

Tree planting at O'Loughlin Gaels

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Members of Old Loughlin Gaels GAA Club planted 1200 native trees earlier this month at Johns Park on the Hebron Road
The family tree planting day attracted a good turnout of over 45 family members all of whom appeared to be delighted to have the opportunity to plant trees.
The Trees were supplied by Keep Kilkenny Beautiful’s tree planting partners Trees On The Land, the 32 county tree planting charity, who are also involved in designing the Kilkenny Tree Cover Master Plan.
The work which started at 8.30 am was made easier in that many of the hedge row trenches had been dug out and prepared in advance which was a great help for all.
The Keep Kilkenny Beautiful and O’Loughlin Gaels tree planting morning was the first community tree planting event of this planting season and is an action of the tidy towns 8000 Tree Biodiversity and Climate Challenge.
All of the hedgerow trees planted are pollinator friendly and will be of great benefit to wildlife and natural heritage in the area.
Keep Kilkenny Beautiful Committee (KKB) founded in 1980, is part of a vibrant City community. The Committee works in partnership with the city’s citizens, local authority and county manager, businesses and voluntary bodies, enhancing Kilkenny City and creating a wonderful place to live.
Kilkenny has been overall National Tidy Towns winner twice, initially in 1985 and again in 2014.
Kilkenny City is winner of many National and Regional awards including, Large Town and Large Urban Centre category and also Gold medal status in the National Tidy Towns competition for many years.
Another hugely successful KKB event was the truce day commemoration event at the Closh in July. This included a flag raising and a tree planting. This was the first action in the creation of a Garden of Remembrance & Reflection commemorating the War of Independence and in particular the role played by women.

