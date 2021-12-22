Plenty of festive cheer still to enjoy in Kilkenny for Yulefest over coming days

Yulefest continues! After a jam-packed, event-filled, month-long Christmas celebration in the lead up to Christmas, Yulefest has announced that it won’t end there.

Christmas in Kilkenny continues with Yulefest until January 6. The wooden cabins will be securely removed but the bandstand will remain.

Head to the Parade after your Christmas sales shopping and enjoy some tunes by the Mission DJ collective. Chill on the benches or bring a picnic to the covered picnic tables, catch up with friends and family outdoors on the Parade from 4 to 7pm on December 28 to 31.

Butler House Christmas Garden will reopen after Christmas and continue until January 8. Check out the Wreath Project, as featured on Friday night’s RTÉ One’s Nationwide, jump on the sleigh or enjoy a treat at the Orangerie. The lights come on at dusk, creating an even more magical experience.

On your way to the Christmas Garden check out the LOVE star installation from Amber’s One Million Stars project in the Castle Yard. Each eight-point star woven represents light, hope and solidarity against violence.

Trails are the toast of the season with children’s activities around the county encouraging children and adults to get out and explore their local environment.

At Woodstock Gardens in Inistioge, be on the search for Reindeer. Santa’s reindeer are hiding throughout the wood and gardens and they’ve got some questions. Look around and find the answer and learn more about the incredible trees in Woodstock. These beautiful reindeer were created by the Thomastown Men’s Shed. This event is free, however parking at Woodstock costs €5 per car.

When you’ve answered all the reindeer’s questions, it’s time to head out to Castlecomer Discovery Park to explore the Elf Village. Enjoy festoon lights, an ‘Elf on the Shelf’ scavenger hunt, colouring table and other park activities.

“The Elf Village is simple. It’s designed to encourage families to come out for a winter walk,” says Park manager Kathy Purcell.

“Castlecomer Discovery Park is always trying to encourage exercise and families to spend quality time together outdoors.” The Elf Village will reopen after Christmas on December 28.

In Kilkenny City, we’re back in search of Cats. The Kilkenny Catwalk Trail has a new addition - The Yulefest Cat designed by Brock, Blaise and Jade Butler. Explore the Kilkenny Cat Walk trail as it takes you on an artistic walk across the city, then head to the Kilkenny Art Gallery on Patrick Street and see the Yule Goddess – Freya inspired Yulefest Cat.

In the city, you can also visit the Medieval Mile Museum for their festive tours and lego hunts. Take in the Made in Ireland exhibition in the National Design and Craft Gallery in January or just simply take a stroll through the twinkling lights.

Yulefest – Christmas in Kilkenny will conclude with the rescheduled Yulefest Fireworks Display in the Castle Park on January 6.

More information on all events can be found on www.yulefestkilkenny.ie and @YulefestKilkenny on Facebook.