Chair of Kilkenny's Joint Policing Committee welcomes new superintendent to Thomastown

Chair of the Joint Policing Committee, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick also welcomed the announcement.

“This is significant for Thomastown and is reflective of the great work and effort of the JPC in ensuring that the county is properly policed. I want to thank Superintendent Derek Hughes of Kilkenny Garda Station and Chief Supt Dunne for fighting our cause, it is very important for South Kilkenny ,” said Cllr Fitzpatrick.”

XADVERTISEMENT





















Chair of the Joint Policing Committee, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick also welcomed the announcement.

“This is significant for Thomastown and is reflective of the great work and effort of the JPC in ensuring that the county is properly policed. I want to thank Superintendent Derek Hughes of Kilkenny Garda Station and Chief Supt Dunne for fighting our cause, it is very important for South Kilkenny ,” said Cllr Fitzpatrick.”

XADVERTISEMENT













Chair of the Joint Policing Committee, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick also welcomed the announcement.

“This is significant for Thomastown and is reflective of the great work and effort of the JPC in ensuring that the county is properly policed. I want to thank Superintendent Derek Hughes of Kilkenny Garda Station and Chief Supt Dunne for fighting our cause, it is very important for South Kilkenny ,” said Cllr Fitzpatrick.”

XADVERTISEMENT

















Chair of the Joint Policing Committee, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick also welcomed the announcement.

“This is significant for Thomastown and is reflective of the great work and effort of the JPC in ensuring that the county is properly policed. I want to thank Superintendent Derek Hughes of Kilkenny Garda Station and Chief Supt Dunne for fighting our cause, it is very important for South Kilkenny ,” said Cllr Fitzpatrick.”

XADVERTISEMENT











Chair of the Joint Policing Committee, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick has welcomed the appointment of a new superintendent for the Thomastown Garda District.

Superintendent Colin Furlong recently took up the post.

“This is significant for Thomastown and is reflective of the great work and effort of the JPC in ensuring that the county is properly policed. I want to thank Superintendent Derek Hughes of Kilkenny Garda Station and Chief Supt Padraig Dunne for fighting our cause, it is very important for South Kilkenny ,” said Cllr Fitzpatrick.”

Chief Superintendent Padraig Dunne congratulated Supt Furlong on his appointment.

“ As chief superintendent I am delighted that someone of his calibre is coming to Thomastown,” he said.

























































































































































