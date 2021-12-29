Search

29 Dec 2021

June: A month to remember events of the past and to look forward to the future

Year in Review

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Kate Cassidy, Dr Ronan Tynan, Angela O’Sullivan of Ballyhale (recipient of the 35,000th vaccine at the centre) and Niamh Lacey (manager, HSE’s Kilkenny Vaccination Centre)

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny was basking in the summer sunshine during the month of June.
It was perfect weather for the reopening of Rothe House and Gardens.
The city’s heritage gem reopened to the public after being closed since the previous October.
Summer weather was also a bonus for local pubs, who were finally able to reopen after months of lockdown - but only for outdoor service.


June was also a month for remembering significant events from the past. One hundred years after the Coolbawn Ambush, outside Castlecomer, Maurice Shortall wrote about the day for the Kilkenny People.
Two local men were shot dead and a third wounded when IRA volunteers were invovled in their last engagement with Crown Forces in County Kilkenny before the Truce call of July 11, 1921.
All those involved were remembered and a memorial mass was held in Castlecomer.


In remembrance of a different armed conflict, a special ceremony took place at MacDonagh Railway Station on the anniversary of D-Day to remember the Kilkenny people who died in World War II.
The event saw the cutting of a ribbon to unveil a new part of the station’s war memorial, with the 64 WWII names inscribed alongside Kilkenny’s World War I fallen. The Kilkenny Great War Memorial Committee, was the driving force behind numerous commemoration events and the erection of three war memorials in Kilkenny City.


The community came together to remember those buried in Castleinch Graveyard, and clean it up. Situated about two miles south of Kilkenny City, and connected to the ruins of the ancient church of St David, the graveyard includes tombs of prominent families: The Earls of Desart, Blunden, Lambert, Barton, Otway Cuffe, Crawford, Poe, Shearman, Boyd and Sandys, and more.
Balancing our lookback to the past, there was lots of planning for the future in June.
A car park for coaches and 120 cars on the former brewery site in the Abbey Quarter was granted permission by An Bord Pleanála.


However, the car spaces will only be for the use of those working within the Abbey Quarter, currently under construction, and not open to the public. Under the conditions attached to the permission the car park has been given a temporary, seven-year permission, despite objections.
Another city development given the go-ahead was a 123-bedroom hotel in a landmark building in the heart of the city.
The Wolfe Tone Street Hotel is being developed by Green Wolf Ltd and planning permission was granted in June by Kilkenny County Council.
The development will consist of the refurbishment of the former hospital (most recently a tourist hostel) as a hotel.


Lottery wins are few and far between but in June there was fantastic news for a local family who took home €12,740,043 when they claimed the jackpot they had won in April.
There was also good news from local gardaí who reported that burglaries in the Kilkenny district had dropped to their lowest level ever.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media