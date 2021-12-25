Winter sale to begin at Five Star Lyrath Estate Kilkenny on St Stephen's Day

The five-star Lyrath Estate in Kilkenny has just announced its Winter Sale which goes live on December 26.

If you want to put something fabulous in the diary for yourself in the New Year then perhaps a stay at Lyrath Estate is just what you need!

The stunning property located just 1.2km from the centre of Kilkenny City will offer 15% off all Bed and Breakfast stays on selected dated between January and March 2022. With the discount, (or €75 per person sharing) and includes complimentary access to the Leisure Centre, swimming pool, gym, jacuzzi and steam room.

The hotel itself has been built around an elegant 17th Century house which has been returned to its former glory through sympathetic preservation and now features lots of the original features and furniture. The drama of the old house and the clean, contemporary design of the new hotel are blended seamlessly. Facilities include an award-winning spa, 17-metre swimming pool, gym, sauna, jacuzzi and fitness centre. There is also a private cinema, playground, outdoor covered and heated BBQ pavilion, expansive conference centre and the stunning, newly replanted walled garden.

There are a lots of dining outlets on the estate to choose from including The Yew Restaurant which takes its inspirations from modern Irish and European cuisine. The vibrant Grill Restaurant offers the freshest ingredients from the land and sea and serves the most delectable cocktails. Guests also love the cosy atmosphere in Tupper’s Bar which is a great place to enjoy a fireside pint of the black stuff.

The latest addition to the estate is Lady Charlotte’s Drawing Rooms where guests can enjoy decadent afternoon tea. This elegant space is located in the Manor House and was inspired and named after Lady Charlotte Isabel Wheeler-Cuffe a former resident of Lyrath. Lady Charlotte was an amateur botanical artist, plant collector and avid gardener and her gardens still thrive at Lyrath. Champagne Afternoon Tea from €50 per person.

The Oasis Spa incorporates various treatment rooms, a thermal suite and a stunning outdoor infinity pool overlooking the mature, private gardens and lakes. The spa offers a range of indulgent face and body treatments as well as fabulous day spa packages or residential spa breaks. A voucher for the spa could be the perfect gift for anyone in need of some serious pampering.

The treatments on offer include carefully selected therapies from Elemis and Kerstin Florian which are based on natural resources that work in synergy with the mind and body. Treatments include advanced facial technology, touch therapies, face and body combinations, maternity treatments, and day spa packages. Spa product and hampers are also available for purchase and are beautifully presented.

The outdoor hydrotherapy pool is the highlight of the thermal suite; here you can lie on a heated massage bed surrounded by warm bubbling water and admire the mature gardens while the water jets massage your body.

‘The Oasis Signature Spa Day with Lunch’ includes a visit to the thermal suite followed by the Kerstin Florian signature body treatment the ‘Warming Ginger Renewal’. A Kerstin Florian Refresher facial completes the spa pampering before the guest heads off to enjoy lunch in Tupper’s Bar. €180 per person.

Whether it is a voucher for the spa, or one of the restaurants, or for a residential package to explore this exquisite estate, Lyrath Estate offers a wealth of choice for discerning gifts. To book your luxury five-star Kilkenny escape or to avail of the great Winter Sale offer which starts on December 26 visit www.lyrath.com or call + 353 (0) 56 7760088.