12 confirmed Covid cases at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

St Luke's General Hospital
There are 12 patients being treated for Covid-19 at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny according to the most recent HSE figures.
Two patients, with the virus, are in intensive care and there is a further suspected case of Covid-19 at the hospital.
There is no general or critical care beds available and according to today's Trolleywatch report there are six people on trolleys.
The public are being urged to follow all public health guidelines as community transmission of the virus is high.
