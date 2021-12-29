Local writer opens up about his experience of autism to Kilkenny readers

A local writer has penned a non fiction book which tells the story about how influential people helped him overcome obstacles with his mild autism and show him that Anything Is Possible.
Nicholas Ryan Purcell has written the book from his own personal experience and it is edited by Mary Cahalan, a TEFL teacher with over forty years experience.
The author is no stranger to Kilkenny audiences and the IMC Kilkenny cinema screened his Autism documentary film in 2019. The SET Theatre in Langtons also screened his previous documentary film, ‘Against The Odds : Racing With Gordon Lord Byron’ (2016).
Anything is Possible - Living with Autism is available in Khan’s Bookshop on James Street.
