30 Dec 2021

Kilkenny ‘human trafficking’ case raised in the Seanad

A shocking report of a case of alleged human trafficking of a man now homeless on the streets of Kilkenny was raised in the Seanad recently.
Sinn Féin senator, Paul Gavan said that he had been contacted by Councillor Denis Hynes in Kilkenny.
“He told me a harrowing story. There is a Pakistani national — I will not name him — who is homeless on the streets of Kilkenny this evening,” he said.
The senator said that the man was trafficked into the country for work and worked seven days per week for €300.
“After 15 days of work, he would get one day off. When he broke his ribs in the course of his work, he was treated by a vet. He has put in his papers over being human trafficked. He was afraid to do so for many weeks because his family in Pakistan were being threatened by the traffickers,” he said.
“Of the €300 per week, he was paying half of it back to the traffickers every month for the promise of a visa. He has been through hell,” he said.
The senator said that Kilkenny County Council are aware of the case.
“The homeless emergency services are saying that, because he does not have a PPS number, they will not help him,” he said adding that ‘the lack of humanity is horrendous and shocking’.
Senator Seán Kyne agreed to contact Kilkenny County Council in relation to the matter.
“This case gives just a small insight into the horrors of human trafficking that have been swept under the carpet in this State for too long,” added Senator Gavan who also said that he would contact Kilkenny County Council.
In response to a query on the matter, Kilkenny County Council said it does not comment on individual cases.

