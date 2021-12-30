Kilkenny consumers urged to join Repak Team Green

Repak is calling on the public to join Repak Team Green and learn how to dispose of their packaging waste correctly over Christmas and beyond.

Recent research showed that (75%) of shoppers were planning to be more eco-conscious over the festive period.

The survey of 1,397 people in Ireland, examines our attitudes towards recycling and shopping over the festive season. Gift giving remains popular, as 25% planned to buy between 10-15 gifts this Christmas and 49% agreed they would spend €300 or less, a 16% increase compared to 20202.

In Ireland, we are expected to generate 95,000 tonnes of packaging waste this Christmas, so not only is Christmas the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also the time when recycling bins are at their fullest. To ensure Ireland reaches its future recycling targets under the EU’s Circular Economy Package, it’s important that all consumers understand how to manage their packaging waste over the holiday period.

Repak is encouraging everyone to join the Repak Team Green initiative, and commit to learning how to reduce, reuse and recycle more and better. Since September, all plastics can go into the recycling bin, so common items such as bubble wrap, cardboard boxes, bread wrappers, and chocolate and biscuit trays can all be placed in the recycling bin.

CEO of Repak, Séamus Clancy said that ‘it’s important that we all try to recycle more and better’ adding that since September Since the start of September, all plastics can go into the recycling bin. To join Repak Team Green and visit www.repak.ie/team-green to get some handy tips and advice.