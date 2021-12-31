Search

31 Dec 2021

Kilkenny households will be paid for renewable energy they produce scheme

Kilkenny households will be paid for renewable energy they produce scheme

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

The Green Party has welcomed Minister Eamon Ryan’s announcement of two new schemes that will support households and communities to play their part in climate action by paying them for electricity that they export to the national grid. 

The Clean Export Guarantee will allow households and communities with small installations of solar panels to be paid a competitive market rate for electricity that they export to the grid. The Clean Export Premium guarantees a payment rate for the next 15 years for medium sized generators such as solar panels on community centres and farm buildings.

Welcoming the news, the Green Party’s Spokesperson for Climate Action and Environment and Chair of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action Brian Leddin TD said;

“I welcome the announcement that householders will be paid for electricity that they produce. This was a commitment in the Programme for Government and will support householders to generate their own electricity. The new announcement of a higher tariff for community groups and farmers is particularly welcome. It allows us all to take a collective stake in climate action by providing a stable source of income for sports halls, community groups, and other community owned buildings through the production of solar power. Farmers will be offered a sustainable and stable source of income from solar power while ensuring that they are less vulnerable to electricity price rises”.

“The Green Party is delivering in government and the measures announced today will allow a large amount of people to have their own stake, either through their home, their community or their farm, in a clean renewable future.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media