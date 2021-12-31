Kilkenny households will be paid for renewable energy they produce scheme

The Green Party has welcomed Minister Eamon Ryan’s announcement of two new schemes that will support households and communities to play their part in climate action by paying them for electricity that they export to the national grid.

The Clean Export Guarantee will allow households and communities with small installations of solar panels to be paid a competitive market rate for electricity that they export to the grid. The Clean Export Premium guarantees a payment rate for the next 15 years for medium sized generators such as solar panels on community centres and farm buildings.

Welcoming the news, the Green Party’s Spokesperson for Climate Action and Environment and Chair of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action Brian Leddin TD said;

“I welcome the announcement that householders will be paid for electricity that they produce. This was a commitment in the Programme for Government and will support householders to generate their own electricity. The new announcement of a higher tariff for community groups and farmers is particularly welcome. It allows us all to take a collective stake in climate action by providing a stable source of income for sports halls, community groups, and other community owned buildings through the production of solar power. Farmers will be offered a sustainable and stable source of income from solar power while ensuring that they are less vulnerable to electricity price rises”.

“The Green Party is delivering in government and the measures announced today will allow a large amount of people to have their own stake, either through their home, their community or their farm, in a clean renewable future.”