Kilkenny Camino City Church Crib Walk to take place next Saturday

The Annual Church Christmas Crib Walk will take place on Saturday, January 8 beginning at the Friary Church in Kilkenny City at 11am.

This year the annual Crib Walk will join the community of Santiago De Compostela who celebrate Holy Crib Day on January 8. On this day after the Feast of the Ephiphany pilgrims converge on the ancient crib of Santiago de Compostella to ask for health and happiness for the year ahead as they make their pilgrim way through life. This year the focus is on health and safety from Covid 19.

Fr. Willie Purcell who will lead the annual walk said:

"It is great to join with hundreds maybe thousands of pilgrims who like us in Kilkenny will make the pilgrim walk of the cribs of the shrine of Compostella, this is something we have been doing for years but this year adds a special dimension to the event' A blessed medal from the ancient shrine in Santiago will be given to each walker. We begin at the Capuchin Friary on Friary Street because about 1223 A.D., something marvellous happened. St. Francis made a living crib, an enactment of the birth of Christ near the town of Greccio on Christmas Day, and so popularized the making of a crib scene in our homes, workplaces, churches, hospitals, schools, and shops at Christmas. And so, out of Greccio was made a new Bethlehem! Francis stood before the manger overcome with joy, and Mass was celebrated over the crib. After the celebration, Francis insisted that care be taken of the hay and the animals, reminding us to take care of every created thing even after we no longer need it!"

The annual Crib Walk of the Churches in Kilkenny is a reflective walk on the meaning and traditions of church cribs in Kilkenny. Each church has its own tradition in its Christmas crib and its design and structure often reflect not only the community of the present but the communities of the generations gone before who formed and built the various church cribs.

The walk will be led by Fr Willie Purcell.