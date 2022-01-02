Part-time courses close to Kilkenny are a New Year’s resolution solution

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) has a solution for those who have pledged personal wellbeing and self-care as a priority as part of their New Year’s resolutions: part-time courses starting in January.

Neil Quinlan, Head of the Department of Lifelong Learning at WIT says “Personal and professional development courses can be a resolution solution. The benefits of attending at part-time course include getting to see different faces at an evening course, trying out a new skill, or taking the first step on the ladder to changing your life through and online or flexible/blended course. We even have a Certificate in Management of Occupational Stress and Well-being.”

Applications for part-time flexible courses starting in January 2022 at Waterford institute of Technology (WIT) will close on January 10.

“There is no need to wait until September to start a course. There are many affordable and subsidised options to choose from at www.wit.ie/parttime, starting this January. We invite anyone who has decided to put themselves first in their New Year’s resolutions to explore our part-time courses,” says Quinlan.

The options available include traditional part-time short courses in such as the 12-week Digital Marketing and Social Media and Introduction to Radio Broadcasting and Presenting courses to give people a flavour of the two different media worlds.

Courses that are useful for the workplace include: the 12 week Certificate in Human Resource Management and Certificate in Project Management courses and the 8-week Payroll and Computerised Accounts course.

“A short course can be a stepping stone for someone curious about pursuing a further qualification. It will give them learning they can apply as well as the experience of returning to learning,” he adds.

Springboard courses that are scheduled to start at WIT in January are: a Cert in Automation Engineering, the online Postgraduate Diploma in Digital Marketing Practice, the online Higher Diploma in Science in Computer Science, online Higher Diploma in Business Systems Analysis.

Springboard+ is co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Social Fund as part of the ESF programme or Employability, Inclusion and Learning 2014-2020.

The institute runs a number of courses aimed at nursing healthcare professionals. It also has two courses for music lovers and music teachers: Keyboard Skills Module and Western Art Music: Baroque to Mid-20th Century.

See www.wit.ie/parttime and www.wit.ie/springboard.