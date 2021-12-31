Search

31 Dec 2021

Kilkenny students showcase the importance of animal welfare

Second Year Animal Welfare Class at KCVS groom Coco and Bella

Students at the Kilkenny City Vocational School are doing their bit to promote awareness around the importance of animal welfare.

Recently their second year Animal Welfare Class enjoyed some festive fun when they groomed Coco and Bella for their Christmas Party. Kilkenny City Vocational School supports and encourages education around Animal Rights and all of their second year students have studied Animal Care and Animal Rights this term. 

All of our students at KCVS know that puppies are not just for Christmas. Dog ownership requires time, commitment, and lots and lots of love so please think twice before getting a new dog and never buy from a puppy farm. Their message is to Paws for thought and visit your local dog shelter before buying a puppy as they have lots of lovely dogs looking for forever homes.

