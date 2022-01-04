Search

04 Jan 2022

EirGrid to hold workshop for communities close to the Kilkenny/Laois scheme

EirGrid to hold workshop for communities close to the Kilkenny/Laois scheme

Chief Infrastructure Officer, Michael Mahon

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

EirGrid, the national electricity grid operator is inviting community groups and not-for-profit organisations to attend a community benefit fund workshop next week.

Communities adjacent to the Laois-Kilkenny reinforcement scheme are being encouraged to attend a virtual workshop on writing a successful grant application for the Laois Kilkenny Community Benefit Fund. 

The workshop will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, January 11th at 7pm.

The Community Benefit Fund has an initial €204,600 available for community groups to apply for, and this workshop, facilitated by external community consultant John Warren, will provide information on key elements needed for the application process.

The €204,600 available represents 40 percent of the overall fund which opened for applications in November. 

Speaking about the workshop, Chief Infrastructure Officer, Michael Mahon said, “EirGrid listens and responds and we are conscious that communities and groups may need extra supports, that is why we are putting these in place to ensure applicants have the best chance possible of being successful in the process.” 

“We encourage groups who wish to apply for funding to attend this workshop where all aspects of the application process will be explained. EirGrid is transforming the power system for future generations and with this funding we also want to make sure communities benefit into the future, in tandem with grid developments,” added Mahon. 

A one-to-one clinic will also be available on January 12 where groups can seek specific advice about the application process. 

To register for the workshop on January 11 visit www.eirgrid.ie/LaoisKilkenny

To book a one-to-one clinic session on January 12 please email rjermyn@mco.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media