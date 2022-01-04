EirGrid to hold workshop for communities close to the Kilkenny/Laois scheme

EirGrid, the national electricity grid operator is inviting community groups and not-for-profit organisations to attend a community benefit fund workshop next week.

Communities adjacent to the Laois-Kilkenny reinforcement scheme are being encouraged to attend a virtual workshop on writing a successful grant application for the Laois Kilkenny Community Benefit Fund.

The workshop will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, January 11th at 7pm.

The Community Benefit Fund has an initial €204,600 available for community groups to apply for, and this workshop, facilitated by external community consultant John Warren, will provide information on key elements needed for the application process.

The €204,600 available represents 40 percent of the overall fund which opened for applications in November.

Speaking about the workshop, Chief Infrastructure Officer, Michael Mahon said, “EirGrid listens and responds and we are conscious that communities and groups may need extra supports, that is why we are putting these in place to ensure applicants have the best chance possible of being successful in the process.”

“We encourage groups who wish to apply for funding to attend this workshop where all aspects of the application process will be explained. EirGrid is transforming the power system for future generations and with this funding we also want to make sure communities benefit into the future, in tandem with grid developments,” added Mahon.

A one-to-one clinic will also be available on January 12 where groups can seek specific advice about the application process.

To register for the workshop on January 11 visit www.eirgrid.ie/LaoisKilkenny

To book a one-to-one clinic session on January 12 please email rjermyn@mco.ie