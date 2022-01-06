Funding boost of €862,000 to regenerate Callan

Significant funding of €862,000 will be allocated to help regenerate Callan, Co. Kilkenny as part of a €21.5 million announcement for 27 landmark regeneration projects in rural communities across the country.

The funding, under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF), is being invested in projects that will rejuvenate town centres, drive economic growth and footfall, combat dereliction, develop pedestrian zones and outdoor spaces and boost tourism in Rural Ireland.

Describing the allocation for Callan, Deputy John McGuinness said, “This is fantastic news for Callan and for Kilkenny in general as this project will focus on the regeneration of the historic core of Callan Town and will re-develop existing historical buildings to provide a library, youth, community, arts space and a remote working hub.

“This will build on and enhance the existing assets in Callan to ensure that economic, cultural and community opportunities are optimised. I’m delighted for the people of Callan and the fantastic community groups that do such great work. This will really take Callan to a new level,” said Deputy McGuinness.

Announcing the funding for the 27 projects, Minister Humphreys said:

“In 2022, we will continue to roll-out unprecedented levels of investment in Rural Ireland – making our towns and villages even better places to live, work, raise a family and run a business.

“Today’s announcement is proof of our strong commitment to supporting our rural communities both economically and socially.

“The projects being invested in represent the huge ambition that underpins ‘Our Rural Future’ and will have a truly transformational impact right across the country.

“When complete, these projects will leave a lasting difference on these locations for generations to come, benefitting tens of thousands of families in Rural Ireland," she said.