Kilkenny woman is appointed judge of the High Court

President Michael D Higgins with Siobhán Phelan SC
A Kilkenny woman has been appointed a judge of the High Court.
At a ceremony in Áras an Uachtaráin recently, President of Ireland Michael D Higgins appointed Siobhán Phelan SC as a judge of the High Court.
She is the daughter of Joan Phelan and the late Tommy Phelan of Kyle, Gowran. Siobhán is a sister of Ciarán, Michael, and Liam Phelan.
She received her early education at Scoil Mhuire, Gowran, St Brigid's Secondary School, Goresbridge, and St Brigid’s College, Callan
