Funding for regeneration of historic core of Callan is 'transformative'

Kilkenny County Council welcome the announcement of €861,867 funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development under the RRDF (Rural Regeneration and Development Fund) for the continued regeneration of Callan.

Welcoming the announcement, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr. Fidelis Doherty commented: “There is a strong track record of collaboration between the Council and the local community in Callan which has already yielded great results. We look forward to continuing to work closely with all stakeholders, and more, for the development of the Callan Friary Complex which will hopefully reveal further opportunities for future investment in Callan.”

This funding will enable the Council to carry out the design and planning stages for the future use of the Callan Friary Complex, to include the relocation of the existing library services in Callan. The process will include development of these designs and planning will take place over the next 12 to 18 months which will include consultation with the public and other interested parties.

Chair of the Municipal District of Callan/Thomastown, Cllr. Michael Doyle, also warmly welcomed the announcement stating that “This is a good news story to start the year with. It is a great boost for the town of Callan and all those involved in the regeneration of this site.”



“This is fantastic news for the town of Callan” said Cllr. Deirdre Cullen, Director and PRO of Callan Friary Trust, “Callan Friary Trust welcome this investment to commence the design and planning stages for the regeneration of the Callan Friary Trust Complex and we look forward to working with Kilkenny County Council in the preparation of this Masterplan. We encourage the community of Callan to get involved in the public consultation process to shape the future development of this site in the centre of Callan Town.”

Meanwhile Minister of State Malcolm Noonan described the funding as 'transformative' for the Callan area.

“I'm delighted to have worked with my Governmental colleague, Minister Heather Humphreys, and Kilkenny County Council, to help secure substantial RRDF funding for Callan, Kilkenny for the project: Callan Friary Complex/Upper Bridge St Regeneration & Masterplan for the historic core of Callan Town.

"This project is focused on the regeneration of the historic core of Callan Town and will develop plans to redevelop existing historical buildings to provide a library, youth, community, arts space and a remote working hub.

"It aims to provide civic, cultural, enterprise and community facilities in the centre of Callan that will drive economic activity and revitalise the town.

"I am excited to see how transformative this funding will be for the area," he said.

Meanwhile Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan, has described the announcement of over €860,000 towards the €1 million for the regeneration of the historic core of Callan town centre as “the perfect start to 2022” for the close-knit community there.

“I’m delighted to confirm that €861,867 of the €1,07,334 cost is being set aside to help redevelop existing historical buildings, provide a library, youth, community, arts space and a remote working hub for Callan. All are badly-needed community facilities for Callan and its ever growing population.

“The investment will help provide civic, cultural, enterprise and community facilities in the heart of Callan that will help drive further economic activity and revitalise the town. I want to commend our local councillor, Joe Lyons, who has a business in Callan and has been a driving force in the community, along with countless others.

“We all appreciate and admire the can-do/will-do attitude that the people of Callan possess and this investment augurs very well for the future,” Deputy Phelan said.