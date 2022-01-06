Callan councillor welcomes funding boost for the Friary Complex

Cllr Joe Lyons
A Callan-based councillor has welcomed significant funding for the Friary Complex project.
Cllr Joe Lyons (Treasurer, Callan Friary Trust Board) has welcomed the funding of €862,000 by Minister Heather Humphries, Minister for Community and Rural Affairs, to the Friary Complex for the design and planning phase of the project. The proposed plans will include a new library and youth, community and art Spaces. The facility will also a include remote working Hub.
"Remote working is now a part of the fabric of rural Ireland, due to the Covid-19 crisis," said Cllr Lyons welcoming the announcement.
"This commitment to Callan Town, will enhance the area, and will be a strong focus on combating dereliction while at the same time, increasing the vibrancy by attracting people back to rural areas, increasing footfall, and boost tourism and making towns better places to work and raise a family. "Minister Humphries visited the Friary on Mill Street during the past summer where she was informed of the potential and future viability of the project. Thankfully, the request did not fall on deaf ears," he added.
