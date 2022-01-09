43 patients in hospital at St Luke's in Kilkenny with Covid-19

Forty three patients are being treated for Covid-19 at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny.

According to the latest HSE figures there are no general available beds at the hospital and no ICU beds.

Meanwhile Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan and Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Council, Professor Karina Butler are jointly encouraging parents and guardians to bring their children for Covid-19 vaccination.

From this weekend 5- to 11-year-olds will be offered a primary dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Minister Donnelly said: “Over the Christmas period we reported the highest daily numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases. As we wait for more evidence to emerge on the severity of infection with the Omicron variant, it is important that we continue to encourage all of those eligible for vaccination to come forward.

"Vaccination offers an extra level of protection for all of us. It is important to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine with your child. As a parent of children in this age group myself, I know that children have many questions about Covid-19 and about this vaccine, and it is important to ensure they can access the information material the HSE have made available.”

Dr Holohan said:” While we know that most children in in the 5 - 11 age group will experience a very mild form of this disease, for a small few, they may become severely ill.

“Vaccines are doing an excellent job of preventing severe illness and disease in those who are fully vaccinated. This is good news. Getting your child vaccinated is a decision between you and your child. I encourage all parents and guardians to engage with the trusted health advice available on the HSE website, and with your own family clinician if you have any concerns about bringing your child for this vaccine.”