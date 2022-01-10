Kilkenny dyspraxia support group team with KRSP for multi-sports activities programme

Kilkenny Dyspraxia Support Group in conjunction with Kilkenny Recreational Sports Partnership have announced a 12-week multi-sports activities programme, starting from Monday, January 10 in the Gaelscoil Kilkenny from 7pm-7.45pm.
“Physical activity is so important for us all, and this is a great opportunity for young children with Dyspraxia to sample a wide range of sports in a safe, supportive and most importantly fun environment," said Paul Brophy, Kilkenny Dyspraxia Support Group committee member.
"All coaches are highly experienced in working children of all abilities and the 12 week programme is fully compliance with Government and HSE Covid 19 guidelines.
For further information, please contact Seamus Nugent KRSP 087-3567884 and the cost of 12-week programme is €40. Registration can be done via Eventbrite using the following link https://sportsdyspraxia.eventbrite.ie.
