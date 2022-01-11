Search

Kilkenny foodie pens fabulous book on vegetable recipes

Olivia Goodwillie

Mary Cody

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Something in the Basket - Vegetable Recipes from the Garden at Lavistown is selling like hot cakes and it is little wonder as it is penned by one of Kilkenny’s top foodies.
Written by Olivia Goodwillie and beautifully illustrated by Anne McLeod from Wexford, this timely book is packed with easy recipes and ideas for using seasonal vegetables in lots of different ways.
Olivia shares her wealth of knowledge and abundance of ideas in this delightful volume which is full of nutritious and healthy recipes with a focus on eating seasonally and using local produce.
According to the author it will become a classic for anyone who wants to re-invent their vegetable cookery. Each recipe has its own teaser to get you growing your own too. Olivia and her husband Roger have been growing their own food at their home for decades.
The book is a companion volume to the baking recipe book ‘Something in the Tin’ with the same fat spiral binding to lie comfortably on your worktop. The first edition sold out and the book has been re-printed recently.
Olivia lives in Lavistown House on the outskirts of Kilkenny City and embraces both a creative and sustainable way of living. Olivia and Roger Goodwillie were the founders of Lavistown Study Centre in the late 1970’S. In recent years Olivia has turn ed her hand to writing a brilliant range of kids’ and adults’ cookery books. She is also the chairperson of the Thomastown Allotments which recently won a Green Flag for Kilkenny in recognition of it excellence as a volunteer- run Green Community Site and of the Graignamanagh GIY group.
Both books are available from www. gardenfable.com/books/ and cost €20 each including post and packaging in Ireland or are available directly from Olivia Goodwillie at ogoodwillie99@gmail.com


