Kilkenny had one of highest levels of Omicron virus over Christmas

Kilkenny had one of the highest incidence rates of the Omicon virus over the Christmas period.
The incidence rate was 1,855 per 100,000 which was the third highest in the country. The highest incidence rate was in Westmeath with a rate of 3,056 per 100,000.
The confirmed cases cover from Stephen's Day to New Year's Day. Kerry had the lowest incidence rate at 884 per 100,000.
