Boardwalk closed for work on diseased trees as ash dieback hits Kilkenny woods

Silaire wood, Graignamanagh
Footpaths and the boardwalk in Silaire wood, Graignamanagh will be closed to the public this week to facilitate tree surgery on diseased and dangerous trees.
The council has said that many ash trees in particular have succumbed to ash dieback and require attention to ensure ongoing tree health and the safety of pedestrians.
"We would ask that you please stay away for your own safety," said a statement from the council.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.