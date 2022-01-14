A Kilkenny community remembers murdered Ashling Murphy

A vigil was held in Kells
The community of Kells remembered murdered schoolteacher Ashling Murphy at a vigil yesterday evening.
The 23-year was murdered in broad daylight as she went for a run along the banks of the Royal Canal on Wednesday afternoon.
People gathered in Kells yesterday evening to show their support to Ashling's family and to call for an end to gender-based violence. A number of vigils are being held later today across the country.
Minister of State, Malcolm Noonan said that the vigil was an act of solidarity.
"The community of Kells in County Kilkenny came out in solidarity with the community of Tullamore as they come to terms with the loss of Ashling Murphy.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Ashling's family, her pupils and teaching colleagues and friends as we all grieve her tragic loss. Women and girls should feel safe and should be safe."
