Vigil to take place in Kilkenny City today to remembered murdered schoolteacher

A vigil will take place at 4pm this afternoon at The Castle Yard in Kilkenny to remember murdered schoolteacher Ashling Murphy.
Kilkenny's #VigilforAshling will take place at 4pm today at Amber Women's REfuge 1Million Stars LOVE star installation at the Castle Yard. Each star represents light, hope and solidarity against violence.
