A walk for Ashling will take place in Kilkenny this Sunday

A walk will take place in Kilkenny City on Sunday to remember murdered schoolteacher Ashling Murphy.
The event is being organised by the Lady Desart Choir at the gates of Kilkenny Castle at 2pm.
Mayor of Kilkenny, Andrew McGuinness urged people to attend the walk and remarked that 'violence against women is a growing pandemic'.
Cllr Maria Dollard said that it is important that people attend the walk to show support and solidarity for the family of Ashling Murphy. An online book of condolences will also be opened by the members of the Kilkenny City Municipal District.
