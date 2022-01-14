Kilkenny takes home three prizes from BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

Students from Kilkenny have taken home three prizes from the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022.

The overall winners of the 58th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) have also been announced. Aditya Joshi, aged 15, and Aditya Kumar, aged 16, third year students from Synge Street, Dublin, have taken home the top prize for a project entitled A New Method of Solving the Bernoulli Quadrisection Problem. The students presented their project in the Intermediate section in the Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences category.

Commending the winning project, Professor Pat Guiry, Professor of Synthetic Organic Chemistry at UCD and Chair of Group Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences Judging Panel said: “The students tackled the problem using the technique of particle swarm optimisation, an algorithmic approach inspired by the biological phenomena of the behaviour of individuals within flocks or swarms. The judges were highly impressed by their elegant work, their creative ideas and their excellent presentation skills. The students presented a new approach to a problem that dates back to 1687, while also identifying areas of possible application in contemporary engineering.”

The 2022 BT Young Scientist & Technology winners received the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and the top prize of €7,500. The worthy winners will also represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists, which takes place in September 2022.

The award for Individual winner went to Ross O’Boyle, aged 16, a transition year student from Portmarnock Community College, Dublin for his project entitled “An investigation into the effectiveness of various ventilation methods using CO2 as a proxy for the spread of Covid-19 in both controlled and real-life scenarios”. The student was in the Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences Individual Category at Intermediate level.

Speaking on the project, Professor Orla Feely, Vice-President for Research, Innovation and Impact, UCD & Chair of Individual Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences said, “Ross used experiments and mathematical models to investigate the effectiveness of different ventilation methods at maintaining safe CO2 levels, with a view to preventing the spread of Covid-19. The judges were very impressed by the breadth of the project, and also by the way in which the student applied scientific principles to a problem of great current interest.”

Speaking to students at today’s BTYSTE awards ceremony, Minister for Education Norma Foley TD said:

"It is both encouraging and heartening to witness the level of creativity and innovation of this year’s entrants as demonstrated through their meticulously researched and ingenious projects. Each one of you is a credit to yourself, your family, your school and you should be proud of your accomplishments. The calibre of entries is a testament to the tenacity and talent of the students behind them, and it is this constant high standard that makes BT Young Scientist one of the longest running, and most successful STEM events in Europe.

I especially wish to acknowledge your teachers and mentors who also give so generously of their time and expertise to support you on your journey. Thank you all too to your parents and families for their unwavering support."

Shay Walsh, Managing Director, BT Ireland said: “Congratulations to students across the island of Ireland and to all of our winners who took part in the Exhibition this week and thank you for brightening up a cold January, particularly with Covid-19 continuing to cast a very long shadow. The students at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition did a remarkable job this week and have shown huge diversity of thought in actively seeking out solutions to some of the biggest challenges that humanity faces.

"I want to thank the teachers, parents, guardians, and everyone who has supported the students that entered. I would also like to thank our esteemed judges, our sponsors and partners and of course, our own fantastic BT team of organisers, who, collectively, make this Exhibition possible every year.”

