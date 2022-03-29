Kilkenny company named one of the greatest workplaces in Ireland

Kilkenny-based software technology group, CluneTech (formerly Taxback Group), has been officially recognised as one of the Best Workplaces in Ireland for the seventh consecutive year.

CluneTech was listed as the 20th Best Large Workplace in Ireland at the annual awards ceremony hosted by Marty Whelan and broadcast virtually on March 23.

The Best Workplaces in Ireland awards are part of the Great Place to Work programme, whose purpose is to celebrate organisations that have committed to creating a high-trust organisation. The award accreditation is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience, along with a culture audit carried out by each organisation. In addition to providing invaluable insights into the employee experience, the feedback serves to inform improvements that each organisation can make to enhance their workplace. The Best Large Workplace Awards are designed for companies with more than 250 employees.

Speaking about the recognition, CluneTech Founder and CEO, Terry Clune, said:

“As a suite of global companies, each varying in size and offering, it’s integral that the voice of our people is at the core of everything we do. Being named as one of Ireland’s Best Workplaces for seven years running is a fantastic achievement, and myself and the team are incredibly proud of the way in which our culture continues to evolve for the better.”

“I would like to extend my gratitude to each of our employees, both in Ireland and all over the world, who work together every day to ensure that CluneTech is a collaborative and inclusive company, and most importantly, that we truly are a Great Place to Work.”

Rachael O’Shea, Head of Employee Experience at CluneTech also commented:

“At CluneTech, we appreciate that one size doesn’t fit all and what might suit one employee, might not suit another. With this in mind, the last two years have seen us take a much more human approach to everything we do. Whether through the implementation of our new flexible working policy, or our multi-platform approach to communications and engagement, the most important thing for us is that we provide our people with the best possible experience – whatever that looks like to them!”

Cathal Divilly, CEO of Great Place to Work Ireland, said:

"In a year that looked like a second edition of the previous one, putting people at the centre of organisations' strategies has been more challenging than ever. More than keeping the businesses economically on track, companies have faced numerous changes in health restrictions that have constantly required flexibility, adaptation, and resilience. Coping with digital fatigue and mental health difficulties among the teams has been an extra concern for leadership teams.

Congratulating each of the organisations on this year’s Ireland’s Best Workplaces list, Mr Divilly said that every organisation on this year’s list has reason to celebrate. “Organisations that had invested in their culture and people before the pandemic have overcome these challenges with flying colours. Being recognised as one of Ireland’s Best Workplaces 2022 demonstrates these organisations’ commitment to improving their culture and putting their people first, whatever challenges they face. Ireland’s Best Workplaces can be very proud of their achievement in this particular year and have shown once again that working on the basics and with committed leadership dialled in on improving their culture will reap rewards when it comes to talent attraction and retention.”