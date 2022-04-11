Search

11 Apr 2022

Change is here: Introducing... KilkennyLive

KILKENNY

KilkennyLive is here

Kilkenny People

11 Apr 2022 4:08 PM

News travels fast, but local news travels faster.

For 130 years, the Kilkenny People has had our finger on the pulse of all the big news stories happening around the county.

These days, news can be covered live, in the moment, and can be shared instantly.

To reflect this new reality, the team at the Kilkenny People has launched our new online news website, KilkennyLive. KilkennyLive will be the new and improved digital face of the Kilkenny People.

KilkennyLive gives you - the reader - free, unrivalled coverage of all the latest news, sports and events happening throughout Kilkenny.

Through our busy social media platforms, we have the tools to beam live local events and news right to you. KilkennyLive will be your one-stop shop for local news when it happens, as it happens. KilkennyLive will keep you updated, informed and entertained.

It's a new chapter in our 130-year history, and the team at Kilkenny People is very excited. To our loyal newspaper readers - don't worry, the paper will still be the Kilkenny People you know and love.

