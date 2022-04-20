Kilkenny community delivers best in class mobile connectivity

Cellnex, Ireland’s largest independent telecoms infrastructure provider, and Three, Ireland’s largest mobile telecommunications provider, have worked together to deliver vastly improved connectivity to the people of Windgap and surrounding areas.

The local community in Windgap first highlighted the poor connectivity service in their area at the start of the pandemic, with remote working and learning severely impacted by poor quality mobile voice and broadband options.

Cellnex worked with the local community upon hearing of the need for improved services through the Kilkenny People’s local notes pages in the middle of 2020. They conducted a review of the area, spoke to members of the local community to identify a suitable location for a new mast and applied for planning permission which was backed by the local community.

Once permission was granted and with no objections from the local community, work began on the structure which was completed in April 2022. Three Ireland are now providing its services from the new mast which will see the residents and businesses of Windgap and the surrounding area benefit from Ireland’s fastest and most consistent 5G network, as verified by Ookla based on consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest.

The service will mean Three Ireland customers will not only benefit from enhanced mobile connectivity, but also from Three’s broadband service which can deliver speeds of up to 800mbps. This service will help a range of local businesses in the area, including the many equine businesses and the local Glanbia co-op. Improved mobile connectivity will also benefit local sports clubs, including Windgap GAA, the local community centre and the national school.

“It has been a privilege to work with the people of Windgap to deliver a solution they badly needed," said David Hennessy, Chief Technology Officer at Three Ireland and Three UK.

"Community involvement in solving rural connectivity issues is vital, and the actions of the people in Windgap in raising awareness of the issue serve as a great template for any community around Ireland which needs better connectivity," . Cellnex created a platform called Get Connected.ie which allows communities to request a review of mobile services in their area, and I would encourage any community which would like to replicate Windgap’s results to get in touch with us.”

“At a time where mobile connectivity remains extremely important, we are delighted to work with the community in Windgap to bring them Ireland’s fastest mobile network, as well our award winning 5G network. Three Ireland has always been committed to delivering the best experience to our customers across Ireland. We believe in helping to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban Ireland, turning on new 5G sites in new communities, town and villages every week as part of our annual network investment of over €100 million.”