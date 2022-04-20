Down Syndrome Waterford and South Kilkenny Branch organise cycle fundraiser

The Down Syndrome Waterford and South Kilkenny Branch are organising a cycle on May 29 to raise much-needed funds for our local Down Syndrome Waterford and South Kilkenny Branch.

The Sunny South East cycle starts at the Waterford RSC at 10am and the cyclists have an option of two routes through the beautiful countryside of Waterford.

The 100km route brings the cyclists through Kilmeadan, Lemybrien and into Dungarvan while the longer and more challenging 125km route brings the cyclists up Mahon Falls. Refreshments will be provided on both routes in Dungarvan returning via the coastal route through Durrow, Bonmahon, Fenor and Tramore and finishing back at Waterford RSC.

The local Down Syndrome Waterford and South Kilkenny branch is run by a committee of six volunteers who organise these fundraising events to help pay for essential speech and language, physio and occupational therapies and life enhancing activities including horse-riding, swimming, drama, dance, parent and toddler groups and much more for our members throughout Waterford, South Kilkenny and West Waterford so all funds raised from the Sunny South East Cycle will be much appreciated by all the families and members of our branch.

To register for this event please go to the Sunny South East Cycle on Eventbrite and the cost is €30 to take part. If the cycle is too challenging, but you would like to support Down Syndrome Waterford and South Kilkenny, you will find more information on the 'Sunny South East' facebook page.