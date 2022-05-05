Hospice Sunflower Days are back! Help out - Kilkenny volunteers are needed

Together for Hospice, The National Hospice Movement has announced that Hospice Sunflower Days will return to towns and villages all over the country and this year’s event will take place on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11.

Hospice and specialist palliative homecare providers nationwide are calling on you to volunteer to sell sunflower merchandise over the course of the two days.

Hospice Sunflower Days aims to raise much needed funds for hospice and specialist palliative home care providers across Ireland enabling them to continue to provide person centred, holistic and loving care to patients and their loved ones free of charge. Hospice care is provided either in a hospice in-patient unit or in the person’s own home with specialist palliative home care nurses.

Hospices nationwide need to raise approximately €20 million each year and as our population ages, demand for hospice and specialist palliative homecare services continues to grow. Funds raised will help to purchase new equipment, upgrade hospice facilities and support local hospice services, with every euro raised locally, staying locally.

Hospices nationwide are calling on the public to volunteer to help them sell sunflower merchandise

on June 10 and 11 for Hospice Sunflower Days.

Speaking about the return of the traditional on-street collection, Audrey Houlihan, Chairperson, Together for Hospice, The National Hospice Movement, and CEO at Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services said:

“We are delighted to be able to return this year to our traditional on-street collections as people across Ireland are always so supportive of their local hospice. Hospices nationwide are always on the look out for new volunteers to help with the collections and we hope as many people as possible will be able to offer some of their time on June 10 and 11 to support their local hospice.”

If you would like to volunteer and take part in the on-street collection, please contact your local hospice or home care service today. Contact details for your local hospice can be found at www.togetherforhospice.ie/hospices