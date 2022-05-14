Generous Kilkenny golfers to the fore as Lions Club Classic is a success

Kilkenny Lions Golf Classic - Prize winners Richard Butler, Paul Hanafin, Carmel Slater President elect Kilkenny Lions Club, Colin Ryan, Brid Meighan KASA, Adam Ryan, Alex Ryan PICTURE Vicky Comerford
The annual golf classic recently organised by Kilkenny Lions Club in Kilkenny Golf Club was a great success.
Carmel Slater, President Elect Kilkenny Lions Club presented the proceeds of the classic to Brid Meighan manager of KASA formerly known as the Kilkenny Rape Crisis Centre.
Carmel congratulated KASA for the outstanding service they provide to the people of Kilkenny City and County. She thanked Pat O’Hanlon and his committee who organised the event and all the participants and sponsors. She also commended the golf club for having the course in great condition.
Brid Meighan, KASA manager, said in thanking the Lions Club that they work with anyone affected by sexual violence at any time in their life. In support of this they provide a counselling service sensitive to the needs of all survivors of Sexual Violence/Abuse, Rape, Child Sexual Abuse and Sexual Harassment.
They also offer support to non-abusive family members, partners and friends. They have a telephone helpline, and offer a court and garda accompaniment service and provide educational talks, workshops and support to schools for their young people, parents and teachers and any members of the public requesting this.
Tel 056 77 51555 Helpline 1800 478 478 Email: Info@kasa.ie
Kilkenny Lions Golf Classic - Prize winners Richard Butler, Paul Hanafin, Carmel Slater President elect Kilkenny Lions Club, Colin Ryan, Brid Meighan KASA, Adam Ryan, Alex Ryan PICTURE Vicky Comerford
The Galmoy/Windgap under-13 team who beat Mount Leinster Rangers of Carlow in the Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Hurling League recently
Senior Management Team of Kilkenny Fire and Rescue Service - ACFO Ray Regan, SACFO Killian John Hennessy, Chief Fire Officer John Collins and SACFO Frank Dunne
Kilkenny Youthreach students discussing their Big Idea were Jack Brennan, Tori Boyd, Martin Smith, Conor O’Grady and Jack Lanigan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.