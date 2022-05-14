Search

14 May 2022

Generous Kilkenny golfers to the fore as Lions Club Classic is a success

See pictures from the event

KILKENNY

Kilkenny Lions Golf Classic - Prize winners Richard Butler, Paul Hanafin, Carmel Slater President elect Kilkenny Lions Club, Colin Ryan, Brid Meighan KASA, Adam Ryan, Alex Ryan PICTURE Vicky Comerford

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

14 May 2022 7:59 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

The annual golf classic recently organised by Kilkenny Lions Club in Kilkenny Golf Club was a great success.

Carmel Slater, President Elect Kilkenny Lions Club presented the proceeds of the classic to Brid Meighan manager of KASA formerly known as the Kilkenny Rape Crisis Centre.

Carmel congratulated KASA for the outstanding service they provide to the people of Kilkenny City and County. She thanked Pat O’Hanlon and his committee who organised the event and all the participants and sponsors. She also commended the golf club for having the course in great condition.

Brid Meighan, KASA manager, said in thanking the Lions Club that they work with anyone affected by sexual violence at any time in their life. In support of this they provide a counselling service sensitive to the needs of all survivors of Sexual Violence/Abuse, Rape, Child Sexual Abuse and Sexual Harassment.

They also offer support to non-abusive family members, partners and friends. They have a telephone helpline, and offer a court and garda accompaniment service and provide educational talks, workshops and support to schools for their young people, parents and teachers and any members of the public requesting this.
Tel 056 77 51555 Helpline 1800 478 478 Email: Info@kasa.ie

