A solo show of poetic and bold works from emerging Kilkenny painter Lee Shanahan will open at Mac Donagh Junction later this month.

The show of work by emerging local artist, Lee Shanahan, entitled A Human Voice is part of the Kilkenny Arts Office Emerging Curator Development Programme. A recurring theme in Shanahan's work is the exploration of the human being and the environment and surroundings in which one is set. This plays a major role in his current series of work. The paintings focus on interaction and relationship, subtle events placed in interior and exterior settings. He is drawn to communication and narrative in their most basic forms. Taking influence from his immediate surroundings in rural Kilkenny we are confronted with images without embellishment or unwanted distraction, images distilled into essential motifs.

The Kilkenny Arts Office Emerging Curator Sinéad Keogh states “Vulnerability, real vulnerability in modern contemporary art is a very rare trait indeed and it is Shanahan's human voice that whispers confidently and sometimes shouts in his distinct practice. A Human Voice is a haunting and bold collection of work.”

Lee Shanahan is an emerging painter based in Kilkenny. Lee has exhibited his work as part of Thomastown Creative Arts Festival 2018 & 2019. A graduate of Fine Art at Ormonde College where he received the Blackstack Studio Bursary Award 2019. Lee has participated in Postcards From The Edge 2021 exhibition in association with Limerick School of Art and Design and The Hunt Museum. Most recently has work published in ROPES Literary Journal 2021 and 2022. Coming later in year, Lee will have his visual artwork published on the cover of emerging poet Paddy Walsh's debut collection. Lee is currently studying Fine Art Painting at Limerick School of Art and Design.

The official launch of A Human Voice will take place at May 26 at 6pm, all are welcome. The exhibition will be opened by Lord Mayor Andrew McGuinness and will be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 5pm until June 26.

A Human Voice is supplemented with an array of engagements to reach the expanded community including the NCBI and Kilkenny's Older Generation. To discover more visit kilkennyartsoffice.ie and Kilkenny Arts Office social media. A Human Voice is kindly supported by Kilkenny County Council Arts Office, the Arts Council and MacDonagh Junction.