20 May 2022

Swansong is set to wow young Kilkenny audiences

The show is taking place at the Phoenix Theatre installation in Paulstown Community Centre

Reporter:

Mary Cody

20 May 2022 3:36 PM

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

An old man is digging a hole for his cello in the forest floor.
A young boy, violin in hand, bursts upon him.
...the boy is on a journey
that he didn’t choose
to a place he has never been
a beautiful tale of conflict and friendship between a precocious young boy and a quirky old man who meet in a strange and somewhat enchanted forest.
Barnstorm Theatre in Kilkenny will present the world premiere of its captivating new production Swansong for schools in the magical Phoenix Theatre installation in Paulstown Community Centre from May 25 to June 10. The play will be performed for two class groups at a time. The children will enter into the immersive world of the play’s and it promises to be an enchanting experience!
Swansong is a heartfelt and comic exploration of a once in a lifetime encounter between two strangers. This new play for young audiences by Shane O’Reilly playfully and sensitively engages with the mythical notion of the swansong, a final gesture or performance.
Known for their dynamic and visual theatrical style, Barnstorm's plays appeal to children and adults alike, with compelling characters and artful storytelling.

School performances take place Wednesday, May 25 to Friday, June at 10am and noon. A family Performance will take place on Saturday, June 4 at 7.30pm at Paulstown Community Hall R95 NY93

Age: 9+ Running time: 60 mins approx.

Tickets: School Group Rate €10 (Teachers free)

Booking: 056-7751266 anja@barnstorm.ie

