Kilkenny's Butler House launches magical fairy door trail

Kilkenny’s Butler House has launched a new Fairy Door Trail in the tranquil surroundings of the walled garden, an oasis in the centre of Kilkenny City and adjacent to Kilkenny Castle.

Following the success of the 2021 Christmas Wreath Project, the team at Butler House are delighted to collaborate with Community Education Kilkenny and some great local community groups once again on a new project.

Siobhan O’ Brien, Community Education Facilitator at Kilkenny & Carlow ETB worked closely with Anthony Drohan, Facilities Manager at the Kilkenny Civic Trust, and a network of Tutors on this fantastic project.

With Kilkenny hurling legend Eddie Brennan and family in attendance to open the Doors, this unique ‘Butler Garden Fairy Door Trail’ will be launched tomorrow (June 1) at 5pm and will remain a permanent feature in the walled garden.

Young and old are encouraged to look up, down, and all around the garden to find these unique doors as they walk through the walled garden at Butler House this Summer. They can also sample some of the lovely treats on offer in the Orangerie as they do.

The team at Butler House have acknowledged the work of a number of tutors and community groups who participated on this project; IWA, Leamore House, Camphill, Fenor Hill Nursing Home Urlingford,

UCasadh and the National Learning Network.

For further information, visit www.butler.ie