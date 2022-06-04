Search

04 Jun 2022

Kilkenny TD welcomes funding to promote physical activity among older people

Reporter:

Mary Cody

04 Jun 2022 1:16 PM

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Up to 30 Kilkenny groups have received funding of between €340 and €2,300 under the Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme, local Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan, has confirmed.

Nationwide, over €514,000 worth of grants were shared to promote physical activity among older people, Deputy Phelan confirmed.

 “The grants scheme, a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland, will distribute €514,120 across 995 groups. Among these are 30 Kilkenny groups which include ICA and care for the elderly groups, the local sports partnership and more.

“The Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme has been an incredibly beneficial resource in enabling older people to become more active and the grants announced are a further recognition of the importance of sport and physical activity in the lives of older people.”

The National Grant Scheme provides an accessible and enjoyable means for older people in communities nationwide to reap the health rewards from doing physical activity.

The Grant Scheme is part of Age & Opportunity’s Active programme, funded by Sport Ireland, and delivered nationwide with the support of Local Sports Partnerships and the HSE.

 

Local News

