Support the virtual Mini Marathon at this week's Kilkenny parkrun

Siobhan Donohoe is leading the way for Arthritis Ireland in this year’s virtual vhi Mini Marathon at Kilkenny’s parkrun.

Siobhan lives with arthritis herself and believes she has it under control with exercise and diet. She is on a mission to get the whole country involved in parkruns as every movement matters while living with chronic diseases.

“We are starting small in Kilkenny with the Kilkenny Arthritis Ireland branch and my plan is to make it national,” she said. “Sure all great things start in Kilkenny!

“Team Arthritis have been training with the parkrun over the past four weeks and we have met some of the best people on our walks and small runs every Saturday morning in the Castle Park. Everyone goes at their own pace and that’s what I love about it. Please join us this Saturday at 9.20am in Kilkenny Castle Park - I’II have an Arthritis Ireland t-shirt for you all.”

Physical activity is proven to be a vital part of managing arthritis. As well as reducing pain and inflammation, keeping active improves joint support and lubrication, helps with weight control, and has many other health benefits.



“When you’re active, you’re feeding your joints,” said Marie Reavey, Fundraising Executive Arthritis Ireland. “Wouldn’t it be great if all the parkruns in Ireland partnered with Arthritis Ireland to get people moving while having the chats and craic.”

Grainne Kelly from Kilkenny parkrun couldn’t agree more.

“We hope #TeamArthritis continues to attend parkrun as ‘Motion is Lotion’,” she said. “We can see this growing nationally with Arthritis Ireland as they become regular participants walking at parkruns all over Ireland. The parkrun is very inclusive to all fitness abilities and we would love to see more people walking at the parkrun.

“Kilkenny parkrun are delighted to be supporting #Team Arthritis who have been ‘walking the parkrun’ #parkrunwalkIRE over the last few weeks in training for their Vhi Women’s Marathon challenge,” she added. “They will be completing the Vhi Mini Marathon virtually with us on Saturday.”

If you’ve yet to try the parkrun please see details on their webpage or Facebook @kilkennyparkrun and register to receive your Barcode ID. Email kilkenny@parkrun.com with any queries.

If you wish to sign up for the event in support of Arthritis Ireland, there is still time. For more see ‘www.arthritisireland.ie’