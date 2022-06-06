UPDATE: Missing boy (6) found safe and well

Michael O'Connell
An Garda Síochána have thanked the public for their assistance after a six-year-old boy went missing in the Midlands.
Michael O’Connell went missing from Mullingar, County Westmeath, last Friday (June 3).
Gardaí announced today that Michael has been found safe and well.
“An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance with this matter,” a garda spokesperson said.
