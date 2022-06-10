Search

10 Jun 2022

Kilkenny's Michael Fennelly among the participants on the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tour Series

Kilkenny's Michael Fennelly among the participants on the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tour Series

Kilkenny's Michael Fennelly

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

10 Jun 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

The hugely popular Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tour Series has returned to Croke Park for 2022.

Following two years of virtual tours, the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tour Series has returned to physical events with fans able to join their heroes at Croke Park as they give fascinating insights into careers that were packed with brilliant moments. 

These tours provide fans with a fascinating insight into the careers of ten legendary GAA figures.

The players will be interviewed by a GAA Museum tour guide about their career, giving people a tour through their earliest memories of playing Gaelic Games, lining out for club and county, their heroes and their Croke Park memories.

Tours began on Saturday 28th May and will run until 6th August, to coincide with the Hurling and Football Championships.

Among the legends involved is Kilkenny's Michael Fennelly with his tour set to take place on Saturday July 2 which is the same day as the Cats All-Ireland hurling semi-final clash.

2011 Hurler of the Year Fennelly has captained his club and his county to All-Ireland success.

He won eight All-Ireland Senior Championships with Kilkenny and five All-Ireland Senior Club medals with Ballyhale Shamrocks.

During his inter-county career he also claimed nine Leinster Championships, five National Leagues and three All-Star awards.

Since retiring from playing duties, Michael has been involved in management.

Bernard Flynn (Meath), Stephen O'Neill (Tyrone), Joe Canning (Galway), Eamonn Fitzmaurice (Kerry), Cora Staunton (Mayo) and Briege Corkery (Cork) are some of the other former players that are involved.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media