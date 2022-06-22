Search

22 Jun 2022

Fixture information announced for Kilkenny's All-Ireland semi-final clash with Clare

The players of Kilkenny and Clare in action during their 2021 Allianz National league clash in Ennis. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

22 Jun 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Following Saturday’s All-Ireland Quarter Final victories for Galway and Clare over Cork and Wexford respectively, Kilkenny will now face Clare in their All-Ireland Semi-Final in two weeks time. 

That game has been fixed for Croke Park at 5.30pm on Saturday July 2nd with the other semi-final involving Limerick and Galway taking place a day later with a 3.30pm throw-in at GAA HQ.

The ticket details for both semi-finals are as follows:

€50 adult stand,
€35 adult terrace (Hill 16),
OAP €45 Juvenile Under 16 € 10

Please note Juvenile and OAP tickets only available for the Davin and Cusack stand.

Please note that OAP tickets are not available in Supermarket outlets.

Tickets are also available through your local club (including OAP tickets). Please contact your Club Secretary asap if you want to avail of tickets from this source.

 

