Pictures- Kilkenny Poc Fada proves a great success in Gowran

The winner of the Senior Hurling Poc Fada Killian Phelan (Clara) receives his trophy from Jimmy Walsh Chairman Kilkenny Co board
The joint Kilkenny hurling and camogie Poc Fada took place in Gowran Park last week.
The annual event saw over 80 participants across adult and juvenile level take part as they aimed to progress to the Leinster decider this week.
Clara's Killian Phelan and Lisdowney's Noelle Murphy were crowned winners in the adult grades while Naomh Brid's Jane Holohan and James Stephens star Ed McDermott claimed wins in the Under 16 category.
Click through to see pictures from Willie Dempsey.
Graignamanagh captain Joe Dowling receives the trophy From PJ Kenny, vice-chairman Kilkenny Co Board. Also pictured is JJ Kavanagh, sponsor Junior All County League. Picture: Willie Dempsey
