09 Jul 2022

James O'Neill was one of nature's gentlemen and a dedicated member of the fire service

Kilkenny

Kilkenny People reporter

09 Jul 2022

news@kilkennypeople.ie

The death has occurred of James O’Neill, Hillside View, at the Castlecomer District Hospital.
The news of his passing has been greeted with sadness and disbelief as he had been ill for just a brief time. If there be any consolation for the family it was fitting that their father, grandfather, and great-grandfather should go to his eternal reward in our local hospital where his late wife Anne had given sterling service over many years.


Popular and well respected he enjoyed all sports particularly hurling, and he was an ever present at local and county GAA matches. One of nature’s gentlemen, he was a man whose voice was never heard in a raised tone. Witty and famous for his one liners he loved to socialise and enjoyed the banter that was part and parcel of the local hostelries.


His working days commenced as a miner in Hollypark, also with Buggy Coaches and finally Ormonde Brick where he was employed for some 33 years. A great neighbour and a man who was always ready to lend a helping hand, he also served in the local fire service.

As the cortege made its final journey to the church past and present firemen formed a guard of honour in respect of their long-standing dedicated member. The huge turnout at the obsequies reflected the high esteem in which the family is held in the area.


He was laid to rest in the Parish Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Fr Ian Doyle, Kiltown assisted by Msgr Michael Ryan PP Castlecomer.
James will be sadly missed by his sons Pa (London), Michael, Seamus and Adrian ; daughters Mary and Catrina ; their partners, son-in-law Colm, daughter-in-law Kathleen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

