07 Jul 2022

Kilkenny players to take part in next month's Hurling and Camogie Poc Fada

Robert Cribbin

07 Jul 2022 6:00 PM

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Clara's Killian Phelan and Lisdowney's Noelle Murphy will represent Kilkenny in the 2022 M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals next month.

The Kilkenny duo won their county titles at Gowran Park Racecourse a couple of weeks ago and will now be aiming for national success.

Ollie Walsh and Oliver Gough are the only two previous winners from Kilkenny in the event.

This year will see the provincial winners in all competitions return to Annaverna Mountain in a highly competitive field after the special 2021 event marked 60 years of All-Ireland Poc Fada competition.

It will also see the return of the Under-16 competition in hurling and camogie with the four provincial winners in each code coming to the Cooley Mountains.

The Poc Fada continues to be sponsored by Martin Donnelly who has been sponsoring the GAA Poc Fada for more than 25 years through his MD myclubshop.ie brand – a significant contribution that has supported the competition throughout so many years.

This unique Gaelic Games contest promises to be a great day of sport. 

Defending senior hurling champion Colin Ryan (Limerick) puts his crown on the line against a high calibre field that includes Antrim star Neil McManus.

On the Camogie side, champion Molly Lynch from Cork defends her title against a field that includes Antrim’s Roisin McCormack who also took part in the 2021 competition. 

The M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Final proceedings will get under way at 11.30am on Annaverna Mountain, in the Cooley Range, Ravensdale, Co. Louth on Monday 1st August.


Hurling Playing Order 

Sponsors Pick
Mark Fahy- Galway
Brian Treacy- Carlow
Killian Phelan – Kilkenny
Cormac Gough- Derry
Pearse Smyth- Down
Neil McManus- Antrim- *Sponsors Pick 2
Anthony Daly- Galway
Munster Winner
Louth Winner
Munster Runner Up
Colin Ryan- Limerick (Defending Champion)

Camogie Playing Order

Noelle Murphy-Kilkenny
Munster Winner
Catherine Muldoon- Tyrone
Katie Gilchrist- Galway
Róisín McCormick- Antrim (All-Star Pick)
Molly Lynch- Cork (Defending Champion)

U16 Hurling Playing Order:

Sean Og McLaren- Antrim
Munster Winner
Darragh Smith- Westmeath
Killion Fallon- Galway

U16 Camogie Playing Order

Tierna Kelly- Derry
Amy Lacey- Laois
Andrea Fallon- Roscommon
Munster Winner

