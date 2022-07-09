Search

09 Jul 2022

There are hidden containers all over Kilkenny as part of global game

There are hidden containers all over Kilkenny

Screenshot of some of the 'geocache' containers in Kilkenny via Geocaching app

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Jul 2022 8:52 PM

Ever hear of geocaching?

Geocaching is a global phenomenon, popular even here in Kilkenny, that many people still don't know anything about.

It's a huge interactive real-world game where 'hide and seek' containers are placed in hard-to-find spots and their locations are recorded on geocaching apps.

PROPERTY WATCH: Three-bed rural retreat for sale at only €135k in Kilkenny

The person who sets up a new geocache records their location and gives clues on the geocaching app as to its whereabouts.

Containers come in all shapes and sizes and everybody is welcome to play as long as they respect the game.

Once a container is discovered by another geocacher, they sign an online log and put it back where they found it, usually contributing something inside, so that the next geocacher can discover it.

In larger geocaches, you can find trackables or items to trade. Trackables are meant to move from geocache to geocache. If you take something meant to be traded, make sure to leave something of equal or greater value!

Ten awesome things to do in Kilkenny this summer - click to view!

A lot of trust goes into geocaching so please respect the general rules and guidelines of geocaching before deciding to track down containers yourself.

For full details and frequently asked questions, visit 'geocaching.com'.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media