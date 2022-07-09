There are hidden containers all over Kilkenny as part of global game

Ever hear of geocaching?

Geocaching is a global phenomenon, popular even here in Kilkenny, that many people still don't know anything about.

It's a huge interactive real-world game where 'hide and seek' containers are placed in hard-to-find spots and their locations are recorded on geocaching apps.

The person who sets up a new geocache records their location and gives clues on the geocaching app as to its whereabouts.

Containers come in all shapes and sizes and everybody is welcome to play as long as they respect the game.

Once a container is discovered by another geocacher, they sign an online log and put it back where they found it, usually contributing something inside, so that the next geocacher can discover it.

In larger geocaches, you can find trackables or items to trade. Trackables are meant to move from geocache to geocache. If you take something meant to be traded, make sure to leave something of equal or greater value!

A lot of trust goes into geocaching so please respect the general rules and guidelines of geocaching before deciding to track down containers yourself.

For full details and frequently asked questions, visit 'geocaching.com'.