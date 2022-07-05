PROPERTY WATCH: Three-bed rural retreat for sale at only €135k in Kilkenny

TAP '>' ABOVE OR 'NEXT' BELOW FOR PICS
Smithstown Lower, Thomastown, County Kilkenny, R95 X8X8
3-Bed / Detached House
ASKING PRICE: €135,000
Joseph Coogan Auctioneer is offering the above property for sale by private treaty with a €135,000 asking price.
Located in very close proximity to scenic Thomastown, this 3-bed property screams potential.
The gardens are well-maintained and the architecture of the house is charmingly rural.
CLICK THE '>' ARROW AT TOP OF ARTICLE FOR MORE PICS
On the inside, some refurbishment work is needed but this is reflected in the asking price.
Contact Joseph Coogan Auctioneer (Tel: 056 444 0000) to enquire further.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.