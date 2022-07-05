Search

PROPERTY WATCH: Three-bed rural retreat for sale at only €135k in Kilkenny

05 Jul 2022 1:15 PM

Smithstown Lower, Thomastown, County Kilkenny, R95 X8X8

3-Bed / Detached House

ASKING PRICE: €135,000

Joseph Coogan Auctioneer is offering the above property for sale by private treaty with a €135,000 asking price.

Located in very close proximity to scenic Thomastown, this 3-bed property screams potential.

The gardens are well-maintained and the architecture of the house is charmingly rural.

On the inside, some refurbishment work is needed but this is reflected in the asking price.

Contact Joseph Coogan Auctioneer (Tel: 056 444 0000) to enquire further.

