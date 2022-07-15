Reeling in the Years- Impressive victory delivers a 19th All-Ireland title for Kilkenny

Rampant Kilkenny swept aside the Limerick opposition to gain the black and ambers their 19th All-Ireland title by the impressive margin of 12 points - one point short of their greatest winning margin of 13 points against Cork in the replay of the 1905 final.

Fitter, determined like a Kilkenny team on a winning mission can be and far more fluent, they gave the Shannonsiders no hope once they settled down after a shaky start. Setting out to retrieve last year’s losses there was no stopping this fast, sharp and surer-hitting Kilkenny brigade.

The victory was hailed with jubilation by the Kilkenny supporters at Croke Park, those who watched it on TV and heard it on radio, by Kilkenny exiles in the United States and elsewhere, people who are among our most enthusiastic followers.

This was Kilkenny’s fifth time in an All-Ireland final in six years. They have won three - 1969, 1972 and 1974. It was their 37th appearance in a final and Sunday’s win gives them just over a 50% success rate.

The result leaves unanswered the question posed so often - how would Kilkenny have fared in the 1973 final with a full-strength side? Kilkenny were seriously handicapped last year and a win this year will be looked upon by some Kilkenny followers as retributive justice.

Limerick started as if they would run Kilkenny into the ground. They had the opening score eight seconds after the throw-in - with the second puck of the ball, in fact. They shaped like true champions but they flattered to deceive and before a quarter of an hour had passed they had been brought back to earth. Limerick had four points on the board after seven minutes; Kilkenny had to wait until just over nine minutes had gone before Mick Brennan had opened their tally with a point.

Limerick were in devastating form during this period and played with great skill. But Kilkenny had, quite obviously, not settled down and Limerick continued on the rampage to add two further points, one from Richie Bennis from a free and the other by Joe McKenna.



Just on the 13th minute what might be regarded as the turning point of the game came. Willie Fitzpatrick gathered and raced along the right wing towards the Limerick goal. After being tackled he hand-passed to Mick Brennan who raced through and nonchalantly kicked the ball into the net. Fine footballer that he is Mick Brennan put plenty of force into his kick - Seamus Horgan had no chance with it.

Limerick never really recovered from this reverse. Pat Delaney was fouled going through and Eddie Keher came forward to take the shot. Pausing momentarily after the whistle, he crashed the ball into the roof of the net.

This gave Kilkenny the lead for the first time after 17 minutes.

In the 23rd minute a fine drive by Pat Delaney from 35 yards out went all the way to the net. Pat Hartigan made an unsuccessful attempt to grab it but missed. The ball rolled between Seamus Horgan’s legs for what can be truly described as an unexpected if not a lucky goal.



From there on most of the fire went out of the Limerick effort. Clear evidence of this came in the 37th minute when Richie Bennis missed a penalty and Noel Skehan cleared well. Eddie Keher sent over the bar from a free in the 38th minute (note: the 1974 final was an 80-minute match) for the last score of the first period.

Limerick only scored four points in the second half. For half an hour before the end they only added one point. Despite being out of it to a marked degree Limerick had a fair share of the play, even in the second half, but they failed to make use of it. Their efforts for scores were frustrated rather easily.

In contrast Kilkenny moved with an almost mechanical precision. There was purpose in every move. The cohesion in the attack threw the Limerick defence into disarray; even Pat Hartigan was often nonplussed by the attacking tactics of the Kilkenny forwards.

Hurling is still very much part of our way of life in Kilkenny. If evidence of this were needed it was amply provided by the massive display of solidarity on Monday night when the champions returned from Dublin.

Teams & Scorers

Kilkenny - E Keher (1-11); M Brennan (1-2); P Delaney (1-0); K Purcell (0-2); B Fitzpatrick, P Henderson, L O’Brien, M. Crotty (0-1 each).

Limerick - R Bennis (0-5); L O’Donoghue (1-0); N Rea (0-3); J McKenna (0-2); F Nolan, M Ruth, E Grimes (0-1 each).

Kilkenny - Noel Skehan; Phil ‘Fan’ Larkin, Nickey Orr, Jim Treacy; Pat Lalor, Pat Henderson, Tom McCormack; Liam O’Brien, Frank Cummins; Mick Crotty, Pat Delaney, Billy Fitzpatrick; Mick Brennan, Kieran Purcell, Eddie Keher.

Limerick - Seamus Horgan; Willie Moore, Pat Hartigan, Jim O’Brien; Tom Ryan, Eamon Cregan, Sean Foley; Bernie Hartigan, Eamon Grimes; Joe McKenna, Richie Bennis, Matt Ruth; Liam O'Donoghue, Ned Rea, Frankie Nolan.

Subs: Paddy Kelly, Phil Bennis, Paudie Fitzmaurice.